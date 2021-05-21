newsbreak-logo
All the Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics From Sour You Could’ve Used in High School

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
Cover picture for the articleThis one’s for those of us who had to get through bad high-school breakups with only the twang of Taylor Swift’s early lyrics to survive. Our only hope for the future, Olivia Rodrigo, took notes and has supplied the angsty, insecure, unsure but unstoppable album we needed with Sour, her debut album. Sure, the 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star went through her high-school heartbreak from the set of a Disney show, but the universal experience of moving on from a fuckboy transcends demographic. (Plus, her confessional lyrics spill the goss between her and her co-star Joshua Bassett that they can’t say out loud. It’s service, really.) If this were 2013, black-and-white edits of Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics would be filling tumblr blogs and Pinterest boards right now. Below, we’ve covered all possible Instagram caption and subtweet needs — including you, Miss Rodrigo. Don’t let that boy forget what he did.

