The boss of Britain’s busiest airport has accused UK Border Force of ‘complacency’ over predicted long queues for immigration.Heathrow’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, was speaking after reporting a continuing decline in passenger numbers as travel restrictions intensified.The airport handled only 489,000 passengers during April, representing barely 16,000 per day – compared with an average of 222,000 daily arrivals and departures in 2019.The decline compared with April 2019 was 92.1 per cent – even worse than the figures for January to March this year. It represents 6.2 million passengers. Only two of Heathrow’s four terminals are currently open.Numbers are expected to increase sharply...