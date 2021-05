The WWE's days inside the ThunderDome are finally coming to an end. According to Andrew Zarian via The Matt Men Podcast (who has broken a number of stories in the past few months), WWE has selected an official date where it will begin featuring live fans again — Friday, July 16. The details in the report were very minimal with Zarian saying, "Let me read the message, 'Fans back July 16-19.' I don't know if that's a one-off week where they're going to have fans, but it looks like July 16 they're going to go back to having a live audience."