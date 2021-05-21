Stream Omerta’s truly insane metallic post-hardcore song “i luv u 2″

COVID-19 has been the star of the "systemic disasters to worry about instead of sleeping" show for quite some time, but the United States' allotment of waking nightmares also includes the ongoing humanitarian crisis at its southern border. This has been a fairly long-standing issue, and it was certainly not made better by four years of fascist-thirsting policy capped off by a mismanaged pandemic. Now, we're in a sort of "nine-inch-knife-pulled-six-inches-out" scenario, so it's not too surprising that it continues to draw global attention. UK post-black-metal outfit Underdark is set to release their debut album Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry soon, and this particular issue is the focus of the first single "Coyotes," which we're premiering below. A strong command of atmosphere-building texture and extremely well-placed harmonies drives this song right through the heart -- listen now.