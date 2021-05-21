New Jersey dad says family targeted by anti-Semitic attack during Florida vacation
A New Jersey family was the subject of an alleged anti-Semitic attack while on vacation in Florida this week, and police are now investigating, the dad says. Eric Orgen of Teaneck described the incident in a Facebook post, saying he was walking with his wife and teenage daughter in Bal Harbour on Tuesday when a group of unidentified men in a white SUV threw garbage at them while shouting obscenities and threats.www.nydailynews.com