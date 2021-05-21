J. Cole Selects "m y . l i f e" With 21 Savage & Morray As First "Off-Season" Single

Even though he’s been away for a minute, J. Cole has still been putting in work on and off the court. After releasing his 2018 album KOD and dropping a flurry of features in the year that followed, J. Cole went radio silent in 2020. Aside from returning last year to drop off his two-pack Lewis Street EP, the only time fans saw or heard from the hip-hop superstar was on the basketball court. That all changes this week, as Cole prepares to begin what he’s calling “The Fall Off Era” with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, out this Friday (May 14).