J. Cole Selects "m y . l i f e" With 21 Savage & Morray As First "Off-Season" Single
It's only been one week since J. Cole unleashed his long-awaited sixth studio album The Off-Season, and the Dreamville co-founder's latest run has been incredible to witness. As previously reported, Cole broke Spotify's one-day streaming record for 2021 with 62 million streams last Friday, and "i n t e r l u d e," the song released a week prior to The Off-Season, just debuted at number eight on the Billboard 100. Furthermore, Cole is living out his dreams as a professional basketball player in Rwanda, despite his laughable performance in his second BAL appearance.www.hotnewhiphop.com