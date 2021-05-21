newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

J. Cole Selects "m y . l i f e" With 21 Savage & Morray As First "Off-Season" Single

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only been one week since J. Cole unleashed his long-awaited sixth studio album The Off-Season, and the Dreamville co-founder's latest run has been incredible to witness. As previously reported, Cole broke Spotify's one-day streaming record for 2021 with 62 million streams last Friday, and "i n t e r l u d e," the song released a week prior to The Off-Season, just debuted at number eight on the Billboard 100. Furthermore, Cole is living out his dreams as a professional basketball player in Rwanda, despite his laughable performance in his second BAL appearance.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Debut Album#Studio Album#Dreamville#Song#Billboard#Hiphop N More#Fayetteville#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
NBAABC News

Rapper J. Cole makes pro hoops debut with Africa's Patriots Basketball Club

Rapper J. Cole made his debut with the Patriots Basketball Club on Sunday and held his own on the court in the Basketball Africa League. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 18 minutes of action as the Patriots, who are based in Kigali, Rwanda, took on the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club. His first points came on a putback layup off of a miss by Steve Hagumintwari in the final minute of the first quarter.
MusicComplex

How J. Cole Made “Interlude” With Producers T-Minus and Tommy Parker

“Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” J. Cole tweeted on May 6. “Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho.” Ten hours later, Cole dropped “Interlude,” a single from his highly-anticipated project The Off-Season. According to co-producers T-Minus and Tommy Parker, the song came together just as...
MusicComplex

The Story Behind J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Cover Art

Cover art is more than an album’s visual depiction. In many cases, cover art takes on its own mythos. And J. Cole’s album artwork tells as much of a story as his music does. In many ways, Cole’s cover art has mirrors his evolution as an artist over the course of his decade-long career.
Musicwild941.com

J. Cole Releases ‘The Off Season,’ Fans React To The New Album

J. Cole has dropped his long-awaited album The Off Season, which he said was “years in the making.”. Indeed, it has been three years between album releases, with his last being 2018’s KOD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard reports. The Off Season is supposed...
CelebritiesPosted by
Consequence

J. Cole Drops New Video for “a m a r i”: Watch

J. Cole has shared a new music video for “a m a r i”, off of Friday’s The Off-Season. Watch it below. The Mez-directed clip opens with a shot of a Dreamville helicopter flying overhead as Cole performs the song. He dons a mafia suit and hat before revisiting his college years at St. John’s University. During a scene, the North Carolina native eats ramen noodles in his dorm room while the camera zooms over his collection of Platinum plaques.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole's "The Off-Season" Pays Homage To His Roots

Perhaps it’s his tendency to stay removed from the public eye, but it’s sometimes easy to forget how big a superstar J. Cole truly is. A reminder was issued last night when the Dreamville lyricist delivered his sixth studio album The Off-Season. Set to be the first chapter of a three-album pre-retirement rollout, Cole prefaced the project by raising awareness of one of his most celebrated qualities -- his technical prowess as an emcee. A wise move, as no matter where you might stand on Cole’s content, his ability to pen dynamic verses and concoct innovative flow schemes will consistently solidify his place among the game’s elites.
CelebritiesBillboard

J. Cole's 'Applying Pressure': Five Takeaways From 'The Off-Season Documentary'

Even though he’s been away for a minute, J. Cole has still been putting in work on and off the court. After releasing his 2018 album KOD and dropping a flurry of features in the year that followed, J. Cole went radio silent in 2020. Aside from returning last year to drop off his two-pack Lewis Street EP, the only time fans saw or heard from the hip-hop superstar was on the basketball court. That all changes this week, as Cole prepares to begin what he’s calling “The Fall Off Era” with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, out this Friday (May 14).
Celebritiesthecrcconnection.com

J. Cole does his best work in ‘The Off-Season’

With any luck, the barbershop chair debates on the best pen, the best rapper arguments floating in smoke-filled rooms and the ornery discussions of what constitutes “real rap” will live on forever. For more than a decade now, these discussions inevitably involve Jermaine Cole, the Fayetteville, North Carolina producer, rapper...
EntertainmentBillboard

Eight Takeaways From J. Cole's New Album 'The Off-Season'

After tantalizing fans with previously-released tracks, "interlude" and "the.climb.back," Cole doled out ten additional records for his newest endeavor. Not only does he step outside of his comfort zone by allowing guest features and producers to accompany him on his latest journey, but he also ups the ante lyrically, stringing together some of his best raps to date. If the mission was to prove his status as a top-tier MC, Cole not only exceeded expectations but shattered them with ease.
Celebritiesthefuelonline.com

Review: J. Cole

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer J. Cole released his sixth studio album, The Off-Season through Dreamville Records, Roc Nation, and Interscope Records on May 14, 2021. The Off-Season was long-awaited and teased to fans for a long while, with “Interlude” being dropped a week before the full album’s release date.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWeek

The rapper J. Cole will be playing professional basketball in Africa

The Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole is expected to play for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the newly-formed Basketball Africa League, ESPN reports. Cole, 36, starred for his high school team in North Carolina before walking on at St. John's University. He never appeared in a game, instead focusing his energy on a career in music. In 2019, he showcased his passing skills at the highest level — tossing a seated alley-oop to the New York Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. during the All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest. Unfortunately, Cole followed that with his own less-than stellar dunk attempt.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

North Carolina rapper J. Cole takes act to a pro basketball team. Find out where.

Fayetteville’s own Jermaine Cole, better known as hip-hop artist J. Cole is changing his status with the game of basketball from hobby to part-time job. According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, Cole signed to play in the Basketball Africa League for three to six games with the Rwanda B.BC. Patriots. Former N.C. State forward Brandon Costner is also on that roster. Their first game will be Sunday against Nigeria.
Musicthesource.com

J. Cole Flies a Dreamville Helicopter in New “Amiri” Video

As J. Cole prepares to rake in the highest album sales of 2021 thus far, he continues his rollout of The Off-Season. The album has received nothing, but positive reviews after its release on Friday, May 14. Prior to the album’s release, he dropped a mini-doc that follows the process...
Celebritieswild941.com

J. Cole Takeover All Weekend

J. Cole - a m a r i (Official Audio) J. Cole - The Off-Season is available now: https://JCole.lnk.to/OffSeasonConnect with J. Cole: https://www.instagram.com/realcoleworldhttps://twitter.com/jc... J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. Rapper J. Cole performs...