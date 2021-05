The Hoboken Police Superior Officers Association announced its endorsement of Ravi Bhalla for re-election as mayor of Hoboken. “We know firsthand how committed Mayor Bhalla is to protecting the health and safety of Hoboken residents and ensuring the improvement of policing standards,” said Lieutenant Ed Drishti, president of the Hoboken Police Superior Officers Association. “His proactive and effective leadership on COVID-19 and on reducing crime demonstrates that he is the right man for the job. His ongoing support of our police department and its leadership has allowed seamless transition into new policies and addressing growing community needs. We enthusiastically back Ravi Bhalla for re-election.”