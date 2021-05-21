newsbreak-logo
Paramedic plan draws concern over mental health strategy

By Ottawa Citizen
healthing.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Paramedic Service wants to create a paramedic-led response team for mental health calls, prompting one councillor to worry that city hall will have all sorts of mental health strategies rather than a single plan. During a community and protective services committee meeting on Thursday, paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier...

