Following FDA approval earlier this week, on May 12, 2021 the CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended the use of the Pifzer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15 years of age. ACIP and FDA made their recommendations after review of clinical trial data which indicated that children in this age group mounted a robust immune response and found 100% efficacy for the vaccine in preventing disease. The Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for this age group using the same dose and schedule, two doses given 21 days apart, as already recommended for persons 16 years of age and older.