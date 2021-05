Ontario’s solicitor general says the provincial boundary with Manitoba will reopen on June 2, but not without adding that the closure could be extended. In an emailed statement to the Miner, a spokesperson for Sylvia Jones said the province has the power to extend the current ban on inter-provincial travel in 14-day increments. The border closure is separate from the province’s current stay-at-home order, which is also slated to be lifted on June 2.