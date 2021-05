WORTHINGTON -- The 2021 Minnesota West Community and Technical College baseball season started in a weird way, and it ended in a weird way. It is officially over now, several weeks before it was supposed to be over. It ends under COVID-19 rules, as one player had to be quarantined and his roommates (four altogether were affected) then had to undergo quarantining until May 14. Because league teams will already be into the playoff season by then, there was no way the spring year could go on.