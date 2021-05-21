South Florida Fair wraps up this weekend

Although it’s the largest city by area in the continental United States (840 square miles), Jacksonville manages to feel small. Venture beyond the urban core, and you’ll discover a patchwork of historic neighborhoods. Three stand out: Riverside Avondale, Atlantic Beach, and San Marco. Each came into its own around the early twentieth century, the results of Florida’s land and tourism booms. (In those days, Jacksonville was called the “Winter City in the Summer Land” because of the attention it drew from Northerners seeking warmer climes.) Together, these storied neighborhoods continue to welcome visitors with award-winning dining, jaw-dropping architectural variety, and, of course, the sunny beaches that appealed to travelers more than a century ago.