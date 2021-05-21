Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple" Release Date Confirmed: Photos

The iconic Air Jordan 1 was designed by Peter Moore in 1985 and specifically crafted to meet the needs of Chicago Bulls’ rookie sensation, Michael Jordan. The Air Jordan 1, as we know it, is probably Nike’s most popular basketball sneaker ever, which follows design cues from the OG, Air Force 1. Funny enough when Jordan began his rise to fame though, he was approached by Nike with a promise to build a brand around him but surprisingly declined as he preferred the Converse Chuck Taylor over Nike sneakers, claiming “the soles were too thick” as it didn’t let him feel the court beneath him enough. Nike, still hellbent on getting their guy, went ahead and sent Air Jordan 1 samples over to MJ and even then, he still did not like them. Over time the shoe would begin to grow on him until he played in them every night and well from there— history, as the Air Jordan 1 has gone on to transcend sports and become a symbol in the world of fashion, streetwear and culture at-large. The latest of the bunch, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shadow 2.0”, drops today and you’ll have a chance to get them early on GOAT’s website and app.