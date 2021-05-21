Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple" Release Date Confirmed: Photos
For over 36 years now, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a dominant force in the sneaker world. This is easily one of the most beloved shoes on the market and with its association with Michael Jordan in mind, there should be no surprise that fans have continuously fallen in love with every new colorway. In 2021, various new offerings have made their way to the market, and women's colorways have been on the rise, as well. One of the women's color schemes to be revealed this year is the "Court Purple" offering, which can be found below.