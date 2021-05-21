Monday: How An Apparent Mistake Derailed Efforts To Allow Parole For Drug Offenders In Missouri

(Kansas City, MO) -- A man described as the leader of a 56-million-dollar Kansas City drug enterprise will spend more than a decade in federal prison. Forty-year-old Jose Armendariz-Rascon was sentenced to 15 years without parole Friday for his part in the distribution of 26-hundred kilos of cocaine in the Kanas City metro area. Aremandariz-Rascon was also ordered to pay more than 56-million dollars to the federal government from his drug trafficking proceeds. The U-S Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri says he pleaded guilty to coordinating the transportation of loads of cocaine from the El Paso area to Kansas City for distribution.