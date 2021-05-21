newsbreak-logo
Monday: How An Apparent Mistake Derailed Efforts To Allow Parole For Drug Offenders In Missouri

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. “Heartbroken” is the word Missouri state Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch used to sum up what she’s feeling in the wake of the 2021 legislative session. On Tuesday, the Republican from Hallsville learned that legislation she’d hoped would soon open doors for certain nonviolent drug offenders serving decades-long, no-parole terms didn’t make it into the final version of Senate Bill 26.

