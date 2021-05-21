The Week in Gaming: Deathloop preview; Overwatch 2 shakeup; TLOUII gets a PS5 boost & more

Few games manage to summarize themselves so succinctly in their name alone, but Deathloop might be a front-runner. Recently, I was treated to a preview of Arkane Lyon's upcoming immersive sim, dubbed Deathloop, which is heading to PC and PlayStation, with an Xbox version no doubt arriving a little later. Despite having some incredibly slick trailers, I feel like they haven't really done the game justice, there's a lot more to Deathloop than meets the eye. Even now, I feel as though I've barely scratched the surface in regards to the possibilities herein, which is described by Arkane themselves as a "murder puzzler."