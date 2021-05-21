newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Southwest Minnesota adds five new COVID-19 cases

By Ryan McGaughey
Worthington Daily Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGIONAL — Two newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pipestone and Rock counties during the latest 24-hour period, with one new case in Nobles County, according to Friday morning’s report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The new cases were among 690 statewide during the reporting period. The...

