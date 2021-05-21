newsbreak-logo
Tampa, FL

Brand-new Breeze Airways to begin offering nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreeze Airways, a brand-new airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has chosen Tampa International Airport as its inaugural market. The carrier's first flight is to Charleston, S.C. and will depart May 27. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Breeze Airways' debut network will be comprised of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern U.S. with Tampa, Charleston, New Orleans and Norfolk, Va. serving as its main hubs. Breeze will fly nonstop to 10 destinations, most of which are currently not served at TIA. These destinations include Charleston, Louisville, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norfolk, Bentonville/Fayetteville, Ark., Akron/Canton, Ohio, Richmond, Va., Columbus, Ohio and Huntsville, Ala.

