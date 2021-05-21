newsbreak-logo
Kearney, NE

Kearney area pools ready to dive into the summer season

By Ashley Bebensee
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — After a year of shutdowns and delayed openings, area pools are ready to dive into the summer season. Centennial Park Pool and Harmon Park Pool in Kearney will open May 25, a little earlier than normal, said Kearney Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden. The Kearney pools will only be open 1-5 p.m. May 25-28 and will shift to normal pool hours after May 28. Hayden also was hopeful the restoration of the Harmon Park water slide would be finished this week.

