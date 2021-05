The mother of a 5-year-old child and her boyfriend, both from Camden, have been charged in connection with the child’s death earlier this week. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez say 29-year-old Marlena Cook has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree hindering apprehension.