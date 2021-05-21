newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont, Bennington Police to start Click It or Ticket campaign May 24 - June 6

Posted by 
Vermont Digest
Vermont Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1c0O_0a74wZLb00
(Tom Ervin/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BENNINGTON, Vt.) A national campaign to raise awareness for wearing seatbelts in vehicles has started, and Bennington Police announced that the department and law enforcement across Vermont and Bennington County will participate from May 24 to June 6.

Click It or Ticket officially started May 17 and normally takes place around Memorial Day weekend, which Bennington Police Department Lt. Camillo Grande said is part of the 100 deadliest days of the summer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which organizes the awareness campaign, said that 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants died across the country in 2019.

During the campaign week, law enforcement will be using roving patrols and checkpoints throughout Bennington County to spot aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use.

“These behaviors are the leading causes of serious crashes and motorists we encounter who are not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket,” BPD said in a statement.

The department said that the number of motor vehicle crashes from this year across the state are on track to match or exceed the number of crashes in 2017, “which was Vermont’s deadliest year since 2012.” Over half of the crashes were because occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Grande said that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often called the 100 deadliest days of the summer, and that this enforcement event will hopefully keep Vermont’s roadways safe.

“Seatbelts save lives, so please remember to buckle up,” Grande concluded.

Vermont Digest

Vermont Digest

610
Followers
142
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the latest breaking news from around the Green Mountain State, including sports, politics and local breaking stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
County
Bennington County, VT
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Labor Day#Click It Or Ticket#County Police#State Police#Traffic Police#Vt#Memorial Day Weekend#Campaign#Motorists#Motor Vehicle Crashes#Vehicles#Impaired Driving#Roving Patrols#Checkpoints#Raise Awareness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
whdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont StateWCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
vermontbiz.com

Juvenile dies in Townshend crash

Vermont State Police Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, the Vermont State Police was informed that the juvenile operator died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. ***Initial news release, 12:10 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021​***. On 05/13/2021 at 1940 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a...
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...