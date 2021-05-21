Vermont, Bennington Police to start Click It or Ticket campaign May 24 - June 6

(Tom Ervin/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BENNINGTON, Vt.) A national campaign to raise awareness for wearing seatbelts in vehicles has started, and Bennington Police announced that the department and law enforcement across Vermont and Bennington County will participate from May 24 to June 6.

Click It or Ticket officially started May 17 and normally takes place around Memorial Day weekend, which Bennington Police Department Lt. Camillo Grande said is part of the 100 deadliest days of the summer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which organizes the awareness campaign, said that 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants died across the country in 2019.

During the campaign week, law enforcement will be using roving patrols and checkpoints throughout Bennington County to spot aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use.

“These behaviors are the leading causes of serious crashes and motorists we encounter who are not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket,” BPD said in a statement.

The department said that the number of motor vehicle crashes from this year across the state are on track to match or exceed the number of crashes in 2017, “which was Vermont’s deadliest year since 2012.” Over half of the crashes were because occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Grande said that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often called the 100 deadliest days of the summer, and that this enforcement event will hopefully keep Vermont’s roadways safe.

“Seatbelts save lives, so please remember to buckle up,” Grande concluded.