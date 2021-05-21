newsbreak-logo
Basketball

Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

By PAT GRAHAM
 3 days ago

This is hardly child’s play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. It could be a real changer. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to...

