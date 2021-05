DURHAM, NC – Following on the success of the “Back on the Bull” campaign to help Durham businesses safely reopen and remain open, the Durham Recovery & Renewal Task Force (RRTF) has rolled out a “Back on the Bull” pledge, part of the ongoing health and safety campaign from the City and the County of Durham in, response to COVID-19. Taking the pledge is a way for residents to commit to the actions that will help Durham recover and encourage others to do the same.