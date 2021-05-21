newsbreak-logo
Ohio Vax-a-Million: These states are following suit with their own lotteries, cash incentives to up vaccine rates

By Darcie Loreno
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — More than 113,000 Ohioans got their vaccinations in the days following Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million program. Under the Vax-a-Million contest, Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any state college or university.

