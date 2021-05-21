Wilco Plot Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival Return for 2022

I got to see Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats for the first time in the summer of 2019, when they headlined the Under The Big Sky Music Festival in Whitefish. I'd been a fan for a while, but this was my first time seeing them live... and man, they crushed it. Such a fun, energetic performance that had the whole crowd engaged. So you can bet that energy will be on display when Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats make their return to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula on Saturday, August 14th.