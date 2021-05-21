newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Wilco Plot Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival Return for 2022

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, January 17th through 21st, 2022. Wilco will play three shows during the festival, while frontman Jeff Tweedy also has a solo set on the books, and the band’s guitarist Nels Cline will perform with his frequent collaborator Julian Lage. The Sky Blue Sky lineup also boasts Spoon, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, the Autumn Defense, Neal Francis, and a DJ set by Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Julian Lage
Person
Nels Cline
Person
Britt Daniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Blue Sky#Dj#Hunger#Hotel Rooms#Thundercat#Tank#Positive Legacy#Autumn#Mountain Man#Community Gardens#All Inclusive Packages#Sale#Puerto Aventuras#Package Prices#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilco, Lord Huron Lead 2021 Moon River Music Festival Lineup

The Moon River Music Festival will return to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two days of music this fall. Leading the lineup for the September 11th to 12th event are artists including Wilco, Lord Huron, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Organized by Drew Holcomb (who will also perform with...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Wilco Tap Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Thundercat, and More for Sky Blue Sky 2022

Wilco have announced the second edition of Sky Blue Sky. The destination concert event takes place from January 17-22, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The lineup features Wilco (who’ll play three shows), Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Nubya Garcia, Mountain Man, and more. There’ll also be a solo set from Jeff Tweedy and a DJ set from Britt Daniel. Find the Sky Blue Sky poster below.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Will Return To Kettlehouse

I got to see Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats for the first time in the summer of 2019, when they headlined the Under The Big Sky Music Festival in Whitefish. I'd been a fan for a while, but this was my first time seeing them live... and man, they crushed it. Such a fun, energetic performance that had the whole crowd engaged. So you can bet that energy will be on display when Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats make their return to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula on Saturday, August 14th.
Musiclocalspins.com

Bob Dylan at 80: The Essential Top 10 Playlist by Nicholas James Thomasma

With the American music icon hitting a major milestone today, Local Spins asked West Michigan singer-songwriter and Dylan devotee Nicholas James Thomasma to offer up a playlist for the ages. SCROLL DOWN TO LISTEN TO THE FULL PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY. When photographer and Holland native Douglas R. Gilbert landed the...
Musicourherald.com

Sky Blue Boys Concert Postponed

UPDATE: Due to forecasted rain storms, the kick-off concert for Chandler's Live & Out series with the Sky Blue Boys has been postponed to Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The Chandler Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that it will once again hold outdoor concerts at Farr’s Hill this summer. The first concert to kick off the […]
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Nathaniel Rateliff Previews ‘Red Rocks 2020’ Live Album With “Mavis” [Watch]

Last fall, as the pandemic ground live concerts to a halt, Red Rocks Amphitheatre finished out its concert season the best it could. Numerous artists performed extremely reduced capacity shows—with crowds of 175 people allowed into the nearly 10,000 seat amphitheater—in one of the industry’s first baby steps back toward normalcy.
MusicThe FADER

Listen to AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue’s album True Sky

AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue are two N.Y.C.-based artists who have teamed up for a new album called True Sky. If you followed east-coast underground rap last year, you know how exciting this is: Blue's albums Àdá Irin and Song Of Sage: Post Panic! and Solo's Eleventh Wind were all thoroughly enjoyable solo projects. Today, they've teamed up for an album called True Sky. SOLO handles most of the rapping while Blue produced the entire project. The album's 14 tracks include "Incursio Fur," a lo-fi groove that served as the project's lead single. Stream all of True Sky below.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Club Passim’s campfire. kicks off the summer with streaming festival

(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns once again with more than 80 artists performing 24 hours of live music. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Lisa Bastoni, Lloyd Thayer, and Alisa Amador and rising stars like Liv Greene and Grace Givertz. There will also be a special in-the-round curated by QueerFolk Fest to end Saturday night. Running from 5PM – 11PM every night of Memorial Day Weekend May 28 – 31, the entire festival will be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire. The schedule is online now at passim.org.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Big Sky Fringe Festival embraces diversity in performing art

Artists from Montana and beyond will share their vision with Missoulians through a smorgasbord of dance, theater, music, monologues and more this weekend at the first-ever Big Sky Fringe Festival. “Fringe is an uncurated type of performing arts festival,” said Victoria Watson Winkler, the event’s director, adding that each performer...
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Bike Ride Along the Historic Playa Drain Trail For Free This Wknd

Join Paso Del Norte Trail and Frontera Land Alliance for a bike ride along the historic Playa Drain Trail segment of the Paso Del Norte Trail. El Paso’s natural terrain offers outdoor enthusiasts everything from hiking, mountain biking, road biking, rock climbing, and much more, from the foot of the Franklin Mountains to McKelligon Canyon to Hueco Tanks and everything in-between.
Musickrcu.org

Mdou Moctar: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Get ready for some fiery desert guitar-shredding,...
Apparelstrictlyfitteds.com

Flying Pigs Sky Blue Kelly Green 59Fifty Fitted Hat by Dionic x New Era

Hat designer Dionic takes inspiration from the phrase “when pigs fly” and from the band Pink Floyd for this upcoming Hat Club Exclusive release. Cover your head for the sunny day ahead with the Flying Pigs Sky Blue Kelly Green 59Fifty Fitted Hat. The panels and the button of the dome are made of sky blue-colored material. For the front design, Dionic came up with a full-color embroidery of a flying pig with white clouds behind it. The uppervisor is in a kelly green wool fabric, while the undervisor is in blush sky color. The New Era Flag is subliminally embroidered on the left panel, and at the back is the Dionic logo. Available tomorrow, May 12 at the Hat Club webstore.
Travelatlantahomesmag.com

Big-Sky Beauty

Clear skies, postcard views and wide-open wilderness: the unspoiled beauty of Montana is as calming as it is soul-quenching. But beyond the stillness of the land, a veritable sense of adventure awaits just 35 minutes from Missoula at the 37,000-acre working dude ranch Paws Up. Here, 10 miles of the...
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Big Sky Resort begins summer season

BIG SKY – As the days get longer and warmer, Big Sky Resort will begin a phased opening for summer activities on Saturday, May 15. To kick off the summer season, Big Sky Resort Golf Course will open on Saturday, May 15. Golf memberships and reservations for tee times are available online now.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Devils Backbone Brewing Offers Month-Long Mountain Beercation

Devils Backbone Brewing is offering “the ultimate getaway,” in the heartland of the Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains during the most beautiful month of the year. Responding to what has been a brutal year for a sheltering-in-place nation living in dining rooms converted into offices and stuck in Zoomland, Devils Backbone is offering one lucky winner something they call the Opt Out Of Office Airstream Getaway.