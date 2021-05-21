Oregon makes Top 5 for 4-star George Maile
One of the nation's top offensive guard prospects in the class of 2022 has cut his list down to five schools, and the Oregon Ducks are going to be a player here. 2022 guard prospect George Maile announced on his social media accounts he is down to just USC, Oregon, Baylor, TCU, and UCLA. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect from Bingham high school in South Jordan, Utah is rated as the eighth-best offensive guard prospect nationally and the second-best player in the state of Utah.247sports.com