‘I’m Looking for Answers’: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Who Won Pulitzer Prize for ‘1619 Project’ Commentary, Denied Tenure at UNC After Pushback from Conservatives

UNC-Chapel Hill has sullied its reputation again, this time by giving into white conservative fears about a powerful black woman. And make no mistake, the decision to deny tenure at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media to Nikole Hannah-Jones, one of the most influential, decorated and important journalists of our era, was in large part about race. About her race. About her ability to speak truthfully and unapologetically about racial issues that have been with us since before our founding. About her unflinching dedication to raising the bar on what this country should expect of itself – what Americans should expect of each other – on subjects many would rather deny or tiptoe around.