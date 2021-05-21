newsbreak-logo
Mark Ruffalo Joins Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' With Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo will star opposite Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming adaptation of “Poor Things,” from Searchlight Pictures, Film 4 and Element Pictures. Ruffalo, an Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, joins Oscar winner Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe in the film adaptation of Alasdair Grey’s novel. More from...

www.nhregister.com
