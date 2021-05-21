Federal judge halts Georgia dredging plan over threat to sea turtles
A federal judge ordered an immediate halt on Thursday to plans to dredge the Brunswick shipping channel, citing a threat to sea turtles nesting on nearby beaches. The injunction by U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker delivered an initial setback to the Army Corps of Engineers. The agency is trying to end a policy that for 30 years limited to the winter months the dredging of accumulated sand and mud in harbors from the Carolinas to Florida.www.savannahnow.com