Leon Bridges has been hard at work on his forthcoming third album for the past couple of years. Bridges released singles like “All About You” with Lucky Daye and “Sweeter” in the months and years leading up to his 2018 album, Good Thing. Now, “Motorbike,” a new song by the Fort Worth-bred artist, is available. In the breezy tune, he fantasizes about riding in the wind with his love interest seated behind him, arms encircling the singer. The singer’s warm video for the single, directed by Anderson. Paak, exemplifies this exact urge.