The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

Prince William shared his bittersweet memories of Scotland during a recent visit, recalling how he was there when he learned his mother, Princess Diana, had died. The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when the Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36. His brother, Prince Harry, was 12 at the time. On Saturday, May 22, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he also met his wife, Kate Middleton in college, and where he and the rest of the royal family have often vacationed at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's summer home, Balmoral Castle. "Scotland is the source of some of my...