newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

By DANICA KIRKA
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.

www.beaumontenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Britons#Sun#The British Public#American#Husband#Royal Family Life#Confession#Love#Untimely Death#Parker#Television Audiences#Monarchy#London#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldtatler.com

Princess Diana’s bridesmaids: Where are they now?

It was considered the ‘wedding of the century’ and ‘the last great state event of the 20th century’ where a fresh-faced 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer would become the Princess of Wales, marrying the heir-apparent, 32-year-old Prince Charles. The couple chose to have five bridesmaids to accompany Diana down the aisle, made up of mostly children, something both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex later chose to adopt on their subsequent weddings days.
Celebritiesabc7ny.com

William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana 'Panorama' interview

LONDON -- Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster's journalists used "deceitful behavior" to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995. The circumstances surrounding...
EntertainmentBeaumont Enterprise

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions at home about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply upset’ by Prince Harry’s comments

Queen Elizabeth is “deeply upset” by Prince Harry’s criticism of the royal family. The 95-year-old monarch – whose husband Prince Philip passed away in April – is said to be devastated by Harry’s comments about his father Prince Charles’ parenting, when he said in a recent interview “My father used to say to me when I was younger, “Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you’.”
CelebritiesBBC

Martin Bashir: I never wanted to harm Diana and don't believe we did

Martin Bashir has said he "never wanted to harm" Diana, Princess of Wales, with her 1995 interview with Panorama, adding: "I don't believe we did." The former BBC journalist used deception to get the interview, an independent inquiry concluded. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bashir said he was "deeply sorry"...
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Prince William Speaks Out About His "Indescribable Sadness" Over the BBC's Deceitful Diana Interview

Prince William has spoken out about his "indescribable sadness" following the results of an inquiry into his mother Princess Diana's landmark 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. The BBC issued an apology today, following the publication of a scathing 127-page report, which concluded that the interview was obtained under false pretenses, after Diana's brother Earl Spencer was "deceived and induced” by Bashir to arrange a meeting.
CelebritiesUS News and World Report

Journalist Lied to Get Diana Interview, BBC Covered It up - Report

LONDON (Reuters) - A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by...
CelebritiesKAKE TV

A hard lesson from Princess Diana's BBC interview probe

On Thursday, the BBC finally acknowledged that journalist Martin Bashir used what it called "deceitful" methods to help land the bombshell 1995 interview in which Princess Diana confessed her own affair, her husband's affair and her bulimia. It's only taken two and a half decades. A report commissioned by the...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
Traffic Accidentsimdb.com

Prince William Recalls the Moment He Learned His Mom Princess Diana Died

Prince William shared his bittersweet memories of Scotland during a recent visit, recalling how he was there when he learned his mother, Princess Diana, had died. The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when the Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36. His brother, Prince Harry, was 12 at the time. On Saturday, May 22, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he also met his wife, Kate Middleton in college, and where he and the rest of the royal family have often vacationed at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's summer home, Balmoral Castle. "Scotland is the source of some of my...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.