Livingston Parish, LA

Portions of lower Livingston Parish under coastal flood warning until Saturday

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortions of lower Livingston Parish remain under a coastal flood warning as severe flooding continues to affect south Louisiana as of Friday morning. The coastal flood warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday. Numerous roads are already closed in areas such as Maurepas and French Settlement, where low-lying properties...

www.livingstonparishnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flooding#Louisiana Flooding#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Portions#Flood Prone Property#South Louisiana#Low Lying Properties#Inundation#Numerous Roads#Midday#Barricades#Impacts#Unknown Depth
