Total and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) have signed a deal for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year until 2026. The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the West Coast of India. AMNS will use the LNG to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.