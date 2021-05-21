The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

In 1934 Virginia Woolf wrote of royalty, “For centuries a certain family has been segregated; bred with a care only lavished upon race-horses; splendidly housed, clothed, and fed; abnormally stimulated in some ways, suppressed in others; worshipped, stared at, and kept shut up, as lions and tigers are kept, in a beautiful brightly lit room behind bars.” A fan of preserving the mystery and magic of an ancient institution she questioned whether one would bow and curtsey to “people just like ourselves?” How prescient! David Attenborough echoed this in his remark that monarchy, the titular head of a royal family, depends on the mystique of “the tribal chief in the hut”.