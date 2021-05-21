San Francisco Giants’ Veterans Drinking From The Fountain Of Youth

The Pirates will face the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series that begins Thursday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the NL West foe. They are mashing — The Giants entered Wednesday’s action tied for the No. 4 spot in baseball with 47 homers. That’s an average of more than a homer per game and nearly doubles up the Pirates’ paltry total of 24. Only Atlanta, Toronto and the New York Yankees have hit more. And some familiar faces are leading the way. First baseman Brandon Belt and catcher Buster Posey pace the club with eight homers apiece. Shortstop Brandon Crawford has added seven, and seven Giants have hit at least four. So, yeah, there are threats up and down this lineups, and it’s one of the more dangerous offenses the Pirates have seen to this point.