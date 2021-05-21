newsbreak-logo
San Francisco Giants' Veterans Drinking From The Fountain Of Youth

By Jules Posner
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco Giants’ surprisingly strong start (to fools) has led them to the best record in baseball almost two full months into the season. The Giants sit at 28-16 atop the highly competitive NL West and their core of veterans have been leading the way. This season the Giants...

MLBRed Bluff Daily News

Giants make roster moves before Sunday’s game against Pirates

The San Francisco Giants reinstated outfielder Alex Dickerson from the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Sunday morning. To make room on their active roster, the Giants optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr to Triple-A Sacramento. One of the Giants’ most reliable hitters since he was acquired by the organization...
MLBsportschatplace.com

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/10/21

Texas Rangers (17-18) at San Francisco Giants (20-13) MLB Baseball: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:45 pm (Oracle Park) Kyle Gibson (3-0) (2.40) vs. Alex Wood (3-0) (1.96) The Line: San Francisco Giants -149 / Texas Rangers +138 --- Over/Under: 9 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: Bally Sports...
MLBperutribune.com

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco Giants: Drew Robinson’s incredible comeback story

The fact that Drew Robinson is alive, let alone playing baseball professionally, is amazing. Back on April 16, 2020, he had put a gun to his temple and pulled the trigger in an attempt to take his own life. He awoke 20 hours later and called emergency services, surviving the attempt but losing the sight in one of his eyes. Although he lost the vision in that eye permanently, he was able to make a full recovery.
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Jacob Stallings' walk-off homer helps Pirates rally past Giants

Jacob Stallings hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday after the Pittsburgh Pirates erased two four-run deficits in an 8-6 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants. Tied at 6-6 and with Bryan Reynolds at third, Stallings hit his third homer, to left, off Jake McGee (1-1).
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast revisits Giants series, walk-off wins

Bucs Dugout contributor Nathan Hursh breaks down the Pittsburgh Pirates’ series vs. the San Francisco Giants, in which the team won both of their games in their final at-bat leading to a series split over the top team in the NL West. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Alex Wood gets fifth win as Giants top Pirates 4-1

Alex Wood allowed one run and struck out six over six innings to improve to 5-0, and the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a four-game series split with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer and three...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob Stallings injured, Pirates strand nine runners in loss to Giants

May 16—If the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to beat the San Francisco Giants, it would require the third walk-off win in as many games. Not only that, but the Pirates were without the player who hit the heroic home run Saturday night as catcher Jacob Stallings was removed from the game in the seventh inning with a left quad contusion.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBwesb.com

Giants Top Pirates 4-1 On WESB Sports

The San Francisco Giants topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 at PNC Park yesterday on WESB Sports. Ka’ai Tom hit a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning that, at the time, tied the game at 1. But it would end up being the only Pirates run of the day, as Giants starter Alex Wood pitched 6 innings to improve his perfect season to 5-0.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new with the San Francisco Giants, the Pirates' next opponent?

The Pirates will face the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series that begins Thursday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the NL West foe. They are mashing — The Giants entered Wednesday’s action tied for the No. 4 spot in baseball with 47 homers. That’s an average of more than a homer per game and nearly doubles up the Pirates’ paltry total of 24. Only Atlanta, Toronto and the New York Yankees have hit more. And some familiar faces are leading the way. First baseman Brandon Belt and catcher Buster Posey pace the club with eight homers apiece. Shortstop Brandon Crawford has added seven, and seven Giants have hit at least four. So, yeah, there are threats up and down this lineups, and it’s one of the more dangerous offenses the Pirates have seen to this point.
MLBParadise Post

San Francisco Giants’ first major free-agent addition dies at 72

Former major leaguer Rennie Stennett, the San Francisco Giants’ first high-priced signing of baseball’s free agent era, died in Coconut, Fla. after a battle with cancer. He was 72. Stennett was best known as a two-time World Series champion second baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates who in 1975 became the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Buster Posey as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Posey will handle catching duties and bat third while Curt Casali hits the bench. Posey has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers to visit the San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-18, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98 ERA, .88 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on Saturday. The Giants are 11-8 against opponents...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt (side) scratched; Darin Ruf starting for Giants

The San Francisco Giants scratched Brandon Belt from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt has been dealing with tightness in his side, and will miss today's game against the Pirates. Darin Ruf will re-enter the lineup. Ruf has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Wilmer Flores as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores will sit Sunday's contest out while Brandon Belt takes over at first base and bats cleanup. Flores has made 114 plate appearances so far this season and has 2 home...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt batting cleanup for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt will play first base and bat fourth, while Wilmer Flores takes the afternoon off. Belt has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points.
MLBnumberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Casali will sit today's game out while Buster Posey takes over behind home plate and bats third. Casali is having a rough season in the batter's box, and is currently batting...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Darin Ruf in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ruf will sit Sunday out while Mike Yastrzemski takes over in right field and bats second. Ruf is batting .235 with a .963 OPS so far this season, with 5 home...