Oregon Senate approves bill that would make Indigenous People's Day an official state holiday

Melanie Conner/Getty Images

(SALEM, Ore.) A bill that would make the second Monday in October Indigenous People’s Day in Oregon was approved by the state Senate on Tuesday, KATU reports .

House Bill 2526 passed the House on a 50-5 vote last month. It passed in the Senate with a 22-7 vote.

The bill was brought forward by Reps. Tawna Sanchez and Teresa Alonso-Leon, the Legislature's only Indigenous lawmakers.

It will now go to Gov. Kate Brown for final approval.