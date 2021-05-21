newsbreak-logo
New Songs: Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters,’ ‘Text Book,’ & ‘Wildflower Wildfire’

thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Lana Del Rey is back with not one, not two, but three new songs. For, the singer has just dropped the tracks ‘Blue Banisters,’ ‘Text Book,’ and ‘Wildflower Wildfire.’. According to a press release, the songs will be featured on her upcoming eighth studio album. The project is set to...

thatgrapejuice.net
Lana Del Rey
