Google killed its much-loved Reader product in 2013, but has hardly made any solid attempt to replace it. However, a new test in Chrome gives up a glimmer of hope. In a blog post, Google said that it’s experimenting with a ‘follow’ button in the browser that will subscribe you to a site’s RSS feed, so you get its latest content delivered to you as it’s published.. All websites you follow will show up in a separate tab in the Google Search app, besides the For You section. The follow button will show up in the overflow menu situated on the top right-hand corner.