Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffered ‘Psychotic Break’ After Rape & Pregnancy

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
Singer Lady Gaga is opening up about her painful past.

During an appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Me You Can’t See,” Gaga revealed that she was raped by an unnamed producer, which led to a pregnancy.

She shared, “I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no, and I left, and they told me they were gonna burn all my music. And they didn't stop, they didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just... I don't even remember.”

After blacking out, Gaga said she felt “full-on pain” and numbness along with being “sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and week after” the alleged sexual assault. She pointed out, “I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner.”

“I wanna be able to tell everyone watching that I dry my tears now and move on, and you can come back from things like that,” Gaga stressed. “But when it hits you really hard, it can change you. I couldn't feel anything, I disassociated, my brain went offline, but you are in an ultra state of paranoia.”

Gaga revealed that she had a “psychotic break” and wasn’t “the same girl” for a few years. She explained, “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I've had so many MRIs and scans where they don't find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Gaga noted that she was diagnosed with PTSD years later.

Of her struggle with mental health, Gaga said, “It's a real thing to feel like there is a black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you are worthless and should die.“

Gaga admitted that she dealt with impulses to self-harm, saying, “I used to scream and throw myself against a wall, and you know why it’s not good to cut, throw yourself against a wall and self-harm? Because it makes you feel worse.”

While Gaga is in a better place these days, she still has days when she struggles. She emphasized, “The line that I walk, it's actually feeling like I want to cut myself and feeling like I don't, are actually real close together. Everybody thinks it's going to be like a straight line, that it's like every other virus, that you get sick and then you get cured, you know? It's not like that. And actually, I think that traps people because you get frustrated with yourself, ‘Why am I not getting better, what is wrong with me?’ And you know what? There's nothing wrong with you. But there is something that's not firing right, and that's not easy'.

Gaga also discussed why she was speaking out, saying, “I’m not here to tell my story to you because I want anybody to cry for me. I’m good. But open your heart up for somebody else. Because I’m telling you, I’ve been through it and people need help. So, that’s part of my healing, being able to talk to you.”

Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
‘I think about dying’: how Lady Gaga got her mental health scars

The line between feeling okay and wanting to cut yourself, says Lady Gaga, is a very narrow one. In fact, even though she says she’s not sure how to articulate her point, lest she inadvertently make it seem like something to try, she admits it’s something she’s done to herself relatively recently. “All it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad,” she says. “And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I’m ever gonna do it.”
Shape Magazine

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.
Fox News

Lady Gaga talks trauma of rape in 'The Me You Can't See'

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "total psychotic break" because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview. The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up about the traumatic experience, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show "The Me You Can’t See."
Lady Gaga given key to West Hollywood on 10th anniversary of ‘Born This Way’

Lady Gaga‘s 2011 album ‘Born This Way’ turned 10 on Sunday (May 23), and now she’s been honoured with the key to the city of West Hollywood for her work. West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also declared May 23 ‘Born This Way Day’, and unveiled a street painting of the album’s title as a pride flag on Robertson Boulevard, tributing both the album and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Lady Gaga Tearfully Recalls Being Dropped Off 'Pregnant On A Corner' By Music Producer Who Raped Her At 19

Speaking up. Lady Gaga said she experienced a "complete psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager by a music producer whom she would not name. The 35-year-old appeared on the five-part docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and recalled being abused by an older man when she was 19.
Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn’t begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.
Lady Gaga cries in new trailer for Prince Harry/Oprah series ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Lady Gaga’s a global pop superstar and actress, but in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey‘s new docuseries on mental health, she’s just “Stefani.”. Gaga’s appearance in The Me You Can’t See series was already announced, but the trailer gives us a look at what her participation consists of. Introduced with the onscreen title “Stefani,” we see her meditating outside, and then saying, “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help.”
Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

Lady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.
Lady Gaga tearfully recounts a producer raping her at 19 and the PTSD aftermath

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Plus documentary mental health miniseries The Me You Can't See has arrived, and the revelations are abundant. The first episode begins with Harry and Oprah sitting down and unpacking all the ways in which the last year has exacerbated the mental health crisis for everyone before Harry admits he began therapy four years ago.
Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.