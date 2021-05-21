newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rickie Fowler credits practice partner Michael Jordan for boost

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr1FJ_0a74tT1200
Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 12h hole in the first round of the103rd PGA Championship on Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in Kiawah Island, S.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Rickie Fowler, who recently called upon Michael Jordan to help curb the golfer's PGA Tour struggles, said Jordan's competitive nature, trash talk and bets in matchups improved his confidence and preparation for tour events.

Fowler was tied for 16th, but just four shots behind the leader, at 1-under par through the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The hot start was a welcome sign for Fowler, who once was one of the Top 10 golfers in the world. Fowler's struggles over the last several years led to a tumble down the rankings and a need for self-reflection.

He often practices with matches against fellow golfers who live near him in Jupiter, Fla., in-between tournaments. He is a frequent visitor at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and Bear's Club in Jupiter, but now is a regular at Jordan's The Grove XXIII golf course in Hobe Sound, too.

"I have put some money in my pocket," Fowler said Thursday at a news conference, when asked about his bets with Jordan on the course. "Not having to hand money to M.J. has been some of the bigger wins because of how the Grove sets up for him."

Fowler said Jordan often "presses" their golf bets, or adds new bets to the original wager, in the middle of matches when he trails Fowler. Because Jordan knows the course better, he often capitalizes on the side bets.

Jordan's over/under round score is 77, and Fowler gives the basketball icon another 10 shots off his score to make matches more competitive.

"I was 7-under par through 17 holes [recently] and lost," Fowler told ESPN. "And he's not quiet about it. [But] playing against M.J. is as good as it gets for preparation."

Fowler tees off for the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at 1:03 p.m. EDT Friday at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

The No. 128 player in the Official World Golf Ranking hasn't finished better than 17th place this season. Fowler's last PGA Tour win was at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Scenes from the 2021 PGA Championship

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
111K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Golf Course#Medalist Golf Club#Bear S Club#Espn#Ocean Course#1 Under Par#7 Under Par#Fellow Golfers#Kiawah Island#Fla#Matchups#Matches#Tour Events#Hobe Sound#S C#Jupiter#Bets#In Between Tournaments#News Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingwsn.com

Wells Fargo Championship Picks, Predictions & Betting Odds 2021

The PGA Tour returns to the Quail Hollow Club after last year’s cancellation. Rory McIlroy seeking inspiration from his two wins at the tournament in 2010 and 2015. The odds for PGA Wells Fargo Championship 2021 are provided by DraftKings. Click on the links below to head to DraftKings Sportsbook and place your bet. Get a $1000 sign-up bonus. Good luck!
MLBGolfWRX

Interesting photos from the AT&T Byron Nelson

GolfWRX was on site at a very wet TPC Craig for practice rounds ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and we weren’t going to let the rain wash away the opportunity for interesting photos. We have six general galleries for your viewing pleasure. …and a number of special of galleries...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Fowler, Koepka and Garcia among big names to miss AT&T Byron Nelson cut

A number of big names on the PGA Tour missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week, including Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia. Fowler, who has missed four cuts in his last eight events, opened his week at TPC Craig Ranch with a solid score of 5-under-par on Thursday.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Defending Rickie Fowler’s PGA Championship Exemption

Social media blew up and a few writers went wild after the announcement that Rickie Fowler had been extended a special exemption for the 2021 PGA Championship. Social media, which focused on Fowler’s current game, clearly has not read up on the actual the qualifications for the tournament and is not aware of the categories for invitees. The writers should know better. Those who wish to “golf shame” Fowler, need to study up on who is actually allowed to play in the PGA Championship.
GolfLake County Record Bee

PGA popularity contest worth millions

The PGA Tour’s 2020-21 wraparound season is more than half way completed. Because of the nature of the schedule, which begins in mid-September and runs through late August, some 29 tournaments are already in the record books with just 20 remaining. Longtime golf fans still have some issues with this somewhat new scheduling format simply because there is still a lot of important golf left to be played. The PGA Championship, the United States Open, and the British Open Championship are still in the future as well as the Fed Ex Cup playoffs. Nonetheless, the PGA Tour finds itself approximately 60 percent of the way through its season.
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - Wells Fargo Championship

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reveals The Last Conversation He Had With Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had a great relationship. MJ knew before anybody else that Kobe was going to be a problem in the league. So he offered his help to the young Los Angeles Lakers player in his second season in the NBA. That first conversation turned into a...
GolfGolf Channel

Rickie Fowler talks about watching Masters first round with Tiger Woods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rickie Fowler didn’t qualify for last month’s Masters. Tiger Woods couldn’t play the year’s first major because of injuries sustained during a single-vehicle car crash earlier in the year. It only made sense that the two would spend Masters week watching the tournament together. “Thursday we were...
GolfPGA Tour

Rickie Fowler solid in return at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It wasn’t a paid sabbatical, a semester at sea, or a gap year, but for Rickie Fowler, who shot an opening, 1-under 70 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, the last four weeks certainly made for an unusually long break. Since finishing...
NBAfoxla.com

Kobe Bryant to be presented by Michael Jordan at posthumous Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters last month. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on the presenter.
NBAHighsnobiety

Michael Jordan's North Carolina Jersey Most Expensive Ever

This past Saturday, one of Michael Jordan’s game-worn jerseys from his days at the University of North Carolina smashed previous sale records, fetching $1.38 million through Heritage Auctions. The auction prices for game-worn Jordan gear have been reaching record levels in the wake of ESPN's The Last Dance, though the...
NBAPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Michael Jordan Will Appear in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.
NBAHerald & Review

Watch now: Michael Jordan jersey sells for over $1 million

A game-worn Michael Jordan jersey has sold for a record $1.38 million at auction. The jersey was from Jordan’s sophomore season at the University of North Carolina. It is the only shirt from Jordan’s 1982-83 season with the Tar Heels that has been photo-matched. Jordan was taken as the third pick in the 1984 NBA draft and went on to become a legend of the game. As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want, Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions. The jersey was sold for almost three times the previous record for a Jordan Jersey. A jersey from Jordan’s third season with the Chicago Bulls in 1986-87 previously sold for $480,000.
NBAhypebeast.com

Michael Jordan Game-Worn UNC Jersey Auctions for $1.38 Million USD

A jersey that Michael Jordan wore during his 1982-1983 championship season at the University of North Carolina has sold for a whopping $1.38 million USD at Heritage Auctions. According to reports, the sale made history to become the most expensive Jordan jersey ever sold. The article of clothing was worn during a UNC-Stanford game at the Stanford Invitational Tournament, and a local high school student who was working as a locker room attendant for the visiting team kept the jersey. Heritage Auctions added that the jersey is the only one that was photo-matched to his “Player of the Year” photo on The Sporting News; Jordan can be seen wearing a uniform that’s dressed in the traditional Tar Heel colors, his number 23 and his last name and the school’s.
GolfClick2Houston.com

Once a contender in majors, Fowler now needs help getting in

There was a time when being side-by-side with Tiger Woods at a major was a good sign. That wasn't the case for Rickie Fowler, mainly because they were nowhere near a golf course. Woods was watching the Masters from home in Florida while recovering from broken bones in his legs,...
NBA959theriver.com

Michael Jordan’s Final Texts With Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan has given some insight into what he and Kobe Bryant last chatted about before Kobe died. In the texts, Kobe praised Jordan on his tequila and then asked about his family and how he was doing. He also said that he sent a text to Kobe that said,...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021: Rickie Fowler's final hole lip out ended up being extremely costly

When you consider just how bad Rickie Fowler has been during his year-long slump, he should take nothing but positives from his T-8 in the PGA Championship. It marked his first top 10 since the 2020 American Express, and gave him an impressive 12th top-10 finish in a major championship. It was hardly a fraudulent top 10, either, with Fowler ranking in the top 25 in the field in three major strokes-gained categories: putting, approach and around the green. All in all, a much-needed step forward for the 32-year-old.