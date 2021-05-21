Rickie Fowler credits practice partner Michael Jordan for boost

Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 12h hole in the first round of the103rd PGA Championship on Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in Kiawah Island, S.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Rickie Fowler, who recently called upon Michael Jordan to help curb the golfer's PGA Tour struggles, said Jordan's competitive nature, trash talk and bets in matchups improved his confidence and preparation for tour events.

Fowler was tied for 16th, but just four shots behind the leader, at 1-under par through the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The hot start was a welcome sign for Fowler, who once was one of the Top 10 golfers in the world. Fowler's struggles over the last several years led to a tumble down the rankings and a need for self-reflection.

He often practices with matches against fellow golfers who live near him in Jupiter, Fla., in-between tournaments. He is a frequent visitor at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and Bear's Club in Jupiter, but now is a regular at Jordan's The Grove XXIII golf course in Hobe Sound, too.

"I have put some money in my pocket," Fowler said Thursday at a news conference, when asked about his bets with Jordan on the course. "Not having to hand money to M.J. has been some of the bigger wins because of how the Grove sets up for him."

Fowler said Jordan often "presses" their golf bets, or adds new bets to the original wager, in the middle of matches when he trails Fowler. Because Jordan knows the course better, he often capitalizes on the side bets.

Jordan's over/under round score is 77, and Fowler gives the basketball icon another 10 shots off his score to make matches more competitive.

"I was 7-under par through 17 holes [recently] and lost," Fowler told ESPN. "And he's not quiet about it. [But] playing against M.J. is as good as it gets for preparation."

Fowler tees off for the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at 1:03 p.m. EDT Friday at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

The No. 128 player in the Official World Golf Ranking hasn't finished better than 17th place this season. Fowler's last PGA Tour win was at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Scenes from the 2021 PGA Championship