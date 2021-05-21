Ashley Graham Shared This Crucial Waxing Tip Just In Time For Summer

All bodies are beautiful — and that includes body hair, stretch marks, and cellulite. And, there’s no one who better advocates for this than Ashley Graham. The supermodel has been promoting body positivity on and off the runway throughout her highly successful career, and now she’s teaming up with shaving brand Flamingo to create a line of products (note: you won’t want to sleep on the Limited Edition collection). “My philosophy has always been: shave what you want, wax what you want, leave what you want — do what works for you,” Graham says on the brand’s website. In fact, her total body skin care routine is chock-full of useful tips and must-have products, especially for summer.