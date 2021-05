Caitlyn Jenner may be the highest profile challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom, but she is far from the only one. On this week’s episode we run down the list. Also, Nick talks with Lily Sinkovitz about this week’s cover story, “Journalism at San Quentin,” which explores how San Quentin is becoming a model for prison journalism and what it might portend for the future of crime and punishment in America.