Indiana Jones' Hat Is Up For Auction, And It Could Be Yours

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago

A huge auction is coming up - and it has a host of very recognisable pop culture items ready to bid on. From June 1, Prop Store is opening up to display and will show off some of cinema's most iconic articles of clothing, props, and more so that you can get your hands on some silver screen history.

