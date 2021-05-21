Clavish Proves He’s Up Next With New TSB-Produced Single “How It Goes”

Grammy-nominee, K.Flay teams up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello on her latest single ‘TGIF’. The single comes from K.Flay’s forthcoming EP Inside Voices which is set to release on June 11th via BMG. “I started writing this when Donald Trump was president, a time when I felt so acutely that my government didn’t represent me, that my government was filled with lunatics and criminals. And I was simultaneously fixated on the absurdity of the work week — this notion that Fridays are inherently a day of celebration. TGIF. It feels like a rally cry for capitalism, when you take a step back and really consider it”, explains K.Flay regarding the single. Tom Morello adds, “K.Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together, as is on full display with the beautifully caustic ‘TGIF’.”