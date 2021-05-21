newsbreak-logo
Clavish Proves He’s Up Next With New TSB-Produced Single “How It Goes”

By James Keith
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a couple of short years, North London rapper Clavish has come a long way from his 2018 freestyle that went viral. Since then, Clavish has been tapped up for a Mad About Bars and a Daily Duppy, all the while consistently knocking out bangers. He also made our rappers to watch in 2021 list.

Musicthis song is sick

Skrillex Goes Back To His Emo Roots with New Single “Too Bizarre”

We really do believe Skrillex is entering album mode. The highly coveted producer has just dropped another new single, just days after dropping “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah. This new one today is titled “Too Bizarre” and it’s the closest we’ve ever heard Skrillex get to emo rap. Over...
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Drops Powerful New Single "SUN GOES DOWN"

Lil Nas X has shared his brand new single, “SUN GOES DOWN.”. Clocking in at under three minutes, the track features production from Roy Lenzo, Omer Fedi and Take a Daytrip and shows the much calmer side of Lil Nas X. It begins with the artist softly singing over muffled guitar, and he moves into the first verse and continues to melodically touch on his own insecurities and self-forgiveness, utilizing the song as a way to reach out to his listeners who are in the same position he once was.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Reveals The Biggest Lesson He Learned From Ice-T Beef

Soulja Boy is riding high off of the success of "She Make It Clap" which is one of the biggest songs on TikTok right now, if not the biggest. The rapper is preparing for the release of his upcoming project Dracoand has been making the rounds in the past week. The rapper recently chopped it up with HNHH for an in-depth conversation about his career from his work as a producer to touring with Young Money in '09.
Celebritiesthisis50.com

Kam’Geez Drops New HoldUpJay-produced Single, “Racks Coming In”

Following his recent trip to Cali, Boston-based rapper Kam’Geez returns with a lush, HoldUpJay-produced single, “Racks Coming In.”. The luxurious production is the perfect backdrop for Kam’Geez motivational lyrics as he reflects on the daily hustle, shifty characters, and reveling with his team of high-end hustlers. “No better feeling than...
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Kidd Kenn & Rico Nasty Team Up For Energetic & Braggadocios Single "Moves"

Chicago artist Kidd Kenn has been steadily making waves over the last couple of years and at such a young age, Kenn has already made a large impression on listeners. As one of the few queer rappers in hip-hop right now, Kidd Kenn has had to work extra hard to prove themselves. Regardless, Kenn has been able to grab the attention of some big artists, including Rico Nasty who is featured on Kenn's latest effort, "Moves."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

BKTHERULA Goes Off On Chaotic New Single "Blue"

18-year-old Atlanta rapper BKTHERULA has been impressing fans as of late and her come-up has been something to behold. After dropping a project last year called Nirvana, fans have been waiting on her next move and over the weekend, she dropped two new singles including "Satanny" and "Blue." The latter of these two trick is a hypnotic rager that sees BKTHERULA providing manic verses all while caring about nothing else but her money.
Celebritiesrnbphilly.com

Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]

Nicki Minaj took photo dump to a whole different meaning. The New York rapper has been in the headlines after the re-release of Nicki’s classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty which is now officially available on all streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Strictly star says she'll continue raunchy routines

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova has vowed not to stop her fan favourite raunchy dance routines once she's back in the competition. The star was sidelined in the 2020 edition and didn't partner up with any celebrity, instead only performing in group numbers, with many fans of the BBC dance show speculating it was because of her reputation for flirting with contestants and staging risqué routines.
MusicSlipped Disc

How Prokofiev proves he’s the best

I once had an all-night argument with Valery Gergiev about 20th century Russian composers. This was before Gergiev had become a propaganda tool of the Putin regime and his mind was still open to contradiction. I took what was then the mainstream position that Stravinsky was an unassailable genius, a position which, 30 years later, I have abandoned. Gergiev argued vehemently for Prokofiev, first for the operas which he was then reviving at the Mariinsky but even more forcefully for the seven symphonies, of which only the first and fifth had caught on. The rest, from that day to this, are hardly performed and I felt unqualified to judge their merits….
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Karnivool's New Day

Karnivool will be playing their "The Decade Of Sound Awake" global livestream tomorrow (May 12th) and to celebrate we asked Ian Kenny to tell us about "New Day" from the "Sound Awake" album, which they will be playing in full at the event. Here is the story:. Fans and friends...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Migos Share New Song “Straightenin”: Watch the Video

Migos have shared their first single of 2021. “Straightenin” follows their 2020 release “Need It.” The Atlanta trio has indicated that the new track will feature on its next album—the long-awaited Culture III. Listen to “Straightenin” below. Migos’ Culture II came out in the beginning of 2018. Since then, each...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

K.Flay Teams Up With Tom Morello On New Single ‘TGIF’

Grammy-nominee, K.Flay teams up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello on her latest single ‘TGIF’. The single comes from K.Flay’s forthcoming EP Inside Voices which is set to release on June 11th via BMG. “I started writing this when Donald Trump was president, a time when I felt so acutely that my government didn’t represent me, that my government was filled with lunatics and criminals. And I was simultaneously fixated on the absurdity of the work week — this notion that Fridays are inherently a day of celebration. TGIF. It feels like a rally cry for capitalism, when you take a step back and really consider it”, explains K.Flay regarding the single. Tom Morello adds, “K.Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together, as is on full display with the beautifully caustic ‘TGIF’.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Dive into MK’s groovy new single ‘Chemical’

MK wastes no time sinking the listener into his groovy new single titled “Chemical.” The track is a unique addition to the producer’s sprawling catalog, and its infectious energy easily engulfs the listener in bouncy notes, a pulsing house beat, and smooth vocals. A sure to be dancefloor favorite, “Chemical” packs a swelling dose of commercial appeal, wrapped up in MK’s signature club-ready style.
MusicMetalSucks

Beartooth Release New Single, “Fed Up”

Beartooth have released “Fed Up,” the latest single from their upcoming record, Below. The band first debuted the song at a socially distanced live performance last fall. “‘Fed Up’ was written mid lockdown. I really couldn’t think of what to write about, so I just started thinking, ‘What am I fed up with in life at the moment?’ and wrote it down. The vibe of this song is garage rock with muddy, blown-out tones. We mixed that with the more pop styling on the vocals, and it made for a really special track.”
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid

Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid. Written by founder Cassie Fox, the track features Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister), Brix Smith (The Fall) and Patsy Stevenson (the face of the Clapham vigil), plus more than 60 female vocalists, including Estella Adeyeri (Big Joanie), Janey Starling (ex-Dream Nails), Nadia Javed (The Tuts), Ren Aldridge (Petrol Girls), Debbie Smith (Curve/Echobelly), Jo Bevan (Desperate Journalist), Marijne ven der Vlugt (Salad) and more.