Father Alleges Police “Desecrated and Spilled Out the Ashes” of His Murdered 2-Year-Old Daughter

The short-lived story of 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes still continues to be filled with tragedy, as her father, Dartavius Barnes is now suing the police officers who had pulled him over during an alleged “unlawful” traffic stop, accusing them of spilling out his daughter’s ashes out of an urn and onto the ground during an “unlawful search.” According to the 10-page complaints, they searched his vehicle “without consent, a valid warrant, or probable cause, took possession of a sealed urn containing the ashes,” of Ta’Naja, and “desecrated and spilled out the ashes.”