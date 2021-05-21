Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor odds, picks, predictions: Boxing insider reveals best bets, props
A unified world boxing championship is on the line Saturday when Josh Taylor takes on Jose Ramirez for the undisputed light welterweight crown. The 12-round main event tops the marquee from the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas and the nationally televised main card is set to start at 8 p.m. ET. The boxers have 43 combined victories and zero losses, with 30 of those wins coming inside the distance. They are both bringing two of the four major belts to the table, making for a rare bout in which the winner will be the division's unquestioned king. Ramirez holds the WBC and WBO titles, while Taylor is the WBA and IBF champion.www.cbssports.com