Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor odds, picks, predictions: Boxing insider reveals best bets, props

Here are four Walk-Off Thoughts after a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals improved Cleveland's record to 16-13. One of the bigger questions facing Cleveland's roster entering this season was if anyone could step up after the heart of the order of Jose Ramirez, Eddie Rosario and Franmil Reyes, which would lengthen the lineup and ease the burden on those three a bit. Josh Naylor was perhaps the No. 1 candidate, but it took time for him to get going. But it seems as though he's found a rhythm, arguably the first of its kind in the regular season (He became the most dangerous hitter in baseball for about 28 hours in the postseason series against the New York Yankees but had struggled before and after that time.) since he came to Cleveland.