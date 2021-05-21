newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gigi Hadid Twinned With Khai in a Sweet Pic, and We Can’t Get Over How Grown Her Baby Is!

By Olivia Harvey
HelloGiggles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle baby Khai isn't so little anymore. Gigi Hadid posted a "photo dump" to her Instagram yesterday, May 20th, including a pic of her and her daughter Khai twinning in Isabel Marant. And they're the cutest mommy-and-me pair we've seen in a long time. "Taurus szn photo dump," Hadid captioned...

hellogiggles.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twinning#New York City#Soul#Sweet#Mommy#Pics#Love#Daughter#Muse#Partner Zayn Malik#Collection#Emojis#Sunshine#Time#March#Hadid Twinned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Gigi Hadid shares adorable unseen photos of baby Khai for Mother’s Day

To commemorate her first Mother’s Day, Gigi Hadid shared a collective of unseen photos of her and her daughter, Khai. On Sunday, the supermodel posted a series of pictures to Instagram, captioning the post: “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!!”
CelebritiesElle

Gigi Hadid Shared Intimate New Photos of Her, Zayn Malik, and Their Baby Girl Khai

Gigi Hadid did a Taurus season photo dump on Instagram today to mark her birthday month—and gave an intimate look into her life as a new mother. Hadid shared shots from her 26th birthday party in the gallery but notably included a rare, artsy kissing shot of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik and a photo of her and their daughter Khai in matching Isabel Marant heart tops.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rihanna Just Brought Back Her Iconic Pixie Cut

The 33-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty founder was photographed rocking a new pixie cut after leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 5. According to Haus of Rihanna, the nine-time Grammy winner stepped out in a vintage tie-dye jacket from Dior, a white crop top from Hyein Seo and a green pair of pants from Chrome Hearts. RiRi accessorized her look with a belt from R13, Versace glasses and The Attico heels.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Gigi Hadid's daughter is her 'muse'

Gigi Hadid's baby daughter, Khai, is her "muse" and her "best friend". Gigi Hadid's daughter is her "muse". The 26-year-old model enjoyed her first Mother's Day since she and partner Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai into the world in September and she admitted she feels "so lucky" to be a parent to the little girl.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

A Glimpse Into Gigi Hadid’s Post-Shoot Skincare Routine

Being a supermodel looks glamorous and fun until you think about everything they put their bodies through. Many models may get breakouts from photoshoot makeup, but Gigi Hadid has it under control. Do you ever look at Gigi Hadid and wonder how her skin looks perfect even after strenuous photoshoots?...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coco Austin & Daughter Chanel Adorably Pose In Matching Bathing Suits

A little mommy-daughter time is just what Coco Austin needed during these stressful days. The model and wife to Ice-T recently shared that one of her closest friends, Stacey Disney, had suddenly passed away. Austin revealed that she's spoken to Disney just hours before and reported that contrary to the rumors that were floating around, Disney died of a heart attack that wasn't treated quickly enough.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: See the Sweet Picture of Her Daughter

Watch: Naomi Campbell Talks 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Naomi Campbell is a model, a fashion mogul and, now, a mom!. On Tuesday, May 18, the runway icon took to Instagram with a milestone personal announcement. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old fashionista wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
PetsPopSugar

I Can't Stop Oohing and Aahing Over How Precious Lucy Hale's Dogs Are

When Lucy Hale posted that her Instagram @lucyhale was basically one big "Elvis fan account," I laughed so hard. Pictures of her sweet, cuddly white dog, Elvis, and her newest addition to the family, little Ethel, fill her grid with happiness and love. You can tell Hale is such a good dog mama, taking her pups on picnics, hikes, Easter egg hunts, DIY spa days, TV sets, coffee runs, and pretty much everywhere else. I mean, who can blame her? Her dogs are just so dang photogenic. (The one of Elvis lying on his back, smiling at the camera wrecked me. Seriously, so cute.) Hale's two white dogs remind me of Selena Gomez's fluffy dogs, and if they ever had a doggy playdate, the pictures would literally be too cute to handle. If you want to get lost admiring the fluffiest, happiest, most adorable little pups, then slide through the pictures of Elvis and Ethel ahead. Then start your own Elvis fan account, because really, how could you not?
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Here's How Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner Celebrated Their First Mother's Day as Parents

Like many who welcomed kids during quarantine, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner are celebrating their first Mother's Day as parents this year. Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her daughter Kai back in September, paid tribute to her baby girl with a series of Instagram posts. While she shared multiple never-before-seen pics of the little one, she kept her tradition of obscuring Khai's face to preserve her privacy.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Gigi Hadid's Mother's Day 2021 Instagram With Khai Is A Cuteness Overload

This Mother's Day is a very special one for Gigi Hadid. The supermodel mom is celebrating the holiday for the first time since welcoming her daughter, Khai, with partner Zayn Malik last fall. Fans will be glad to know she seems to be enjoying every minute with her bundle of joy: Gigi Hadid's 2021 Mother's Day Instagram with Khai is seriously the cutest.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Gigi Hadid and Baby Khai Had a Matching Fashion Moment

Gigi Hadid and her baby daughter Khai are the best of friends, and the mother-daughter duo even indulges in a matching fashion moment from time to time. Gigi recently shared a collection of pics from the past month to Instagram, including a few glimpses of Khai. The pics are a mix of behind-the-scenes work pics, some snaps from her birthday (including a few of Zayn, and general moments from Gigi's life, but the matching pic in question is definitely the cutest.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Sweet Family Photo With Her Daughter, Emme, and Mother, Guadalupe

Beauty runs deep in Jennifer Lopez’s family. The singer took to Instagram today to share a new family snapshot featuring her 13-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. In the photo, all three women pose together, offering their side profiles and showing off their glowing skin and coordinating neutral ensembles. J.Lo’s mother opts for a knit sweater, while the singer sports a knit tank top and Emme wears a pinstripe oxford button-down. Both J.Lo and her daughter wore their hair slicked back in chic buns; Guadalupe wore her traditional bouncy short cut.