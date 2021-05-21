6 Ways to Cultivate a Diverse and Equal Workplace

One day I hope my 7-year-old daughter will know of a world that embraces all people equally, regardless of gender-identity, race and age. When I sat down to write this month’s column, I thought it was fitting that it was International Women’s Day, as I had just attended a virtual toast, Raise Your Glass for Equality, presented by Women of the Vine & Spirits. The event began with a montage of, the only way to frame it is, disparaging quotes from men in history, who at the time, felt like women had no rightful place of prominence. One of the worst quotes, from chess grandmaster, Bobby Fischer, read, “All women, they’re stupid compared to men. They shouldn’t play chess.” Following each dismissive quote, there was a different message from groundbreaking women who shattered the sentiments and ceiling.