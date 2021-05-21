newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

6 Ways to Cultivate a Diverse and Equal Workplace

By Sepideh Nasiri
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Equality has barely moved in decades. In the 25 years since we've recognized Equal Pay Day, the wage gap has only narrowed by $0.08. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of women in C-suite executive roles increased from 17 percent to 21 percent. These numbers reflect the reality that women face today, especially diverse women — a reality that corporate America is still failing to live up to its pledges of support and promises to “do better.”

www.entrepreneur.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Black Women#Women And Men#Gender Equality#Workplace Equality#Gender Diversity#Cultural Diversity#Social Equality#Women Of Mena#Middle Eastern#North African#Asian#Latinas#Adobe#Twitter#Mattel#Equalpayca#Google#Time#Diverse Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

21 Ways Cultural Diversity Impacts Divorce

Diversity is a great thing. It enriches our relationships and widens our horizons. Opposites attract and it’s super exciting to get to know a new person with a different culture than our own. What is more romantic than being swept off your feet by someone from a far away place and to hear sweet nothings whispered in your ears in a foreign language?
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Defining The Workplace

Boring title, but the dialog can last hours or days when dissecting the very nature of what it means to have a “place” to “work” and define what that might mean to the bottom line of a successful and profitable business. A little less boring was the title “People Are...
PoliticsDaily Californian

US must prioritize women’s labor needs to achieve workplace equity

This year, New Zealand approved legislation to expand paid leave for parents who lose a pregnancy due to a miscarriage or stillbirth. According to the policy, parents can receive three days of paid leave before having to return to work or take additional time off without pay. This kind of...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women

Social issues and crises tend to affect women more severely than men. This is why terms like "gender mainstreaming policies", "gender-responsive interventions" and "gender-based budgeting" have become more popular in public policy discussions in recent years. The case has been made for the need to include gender in every analysis...
Napa County, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Women Leaders

One day I hope my 7-year-old daughter will know of a world that embraces all people equally, regardless of gender-identity, race and age. When I sat down to write this month’s column, I thought it was fitting that it was International Women’s Day, as I had just attended a virtual toast, Raise Your Glass for Equality, presented by Women of the Vine & Spirits. The event began with a montage of, the only way to frame it is, disparaging quotes from men in history, who at the time, felt like women had no rightful place of prominence. One of the worst quotes, from chess grandmaster, Bobby Fischer, read, “All women, they’re stupid compared to men. They shouldn’t play chess.” Following each dismissive quote, there was a different message from groundbreaking women who shattered the sentiments and ceiling.
BusinessThe Verge

Five more women are suing Amazon for discrimination and retaliation

Five female Amazon employees filed discrimination lawsuits against the company Wednesday, Recode reports. The women worked at vastly different areas of the business, ranging from a warehouse to corporate HR. All say they were retaliated against by white managers after bringing forward complaints of racial discrimination, sexism, or sexual harassment.
AnimalsKodiak Daily Mirror

Between fight and flight for equality

I just settled down to finally get to the task of writing an “Amazing Nature” article for the Daily Mirror. I spent some time sorting my thoughts; today’s topic is a delicate one, and it is a matter of much consideration how to broach it with the appropriate tone. Too aggressive and I risk offending people I have no intention of offending. Too little detail and I risk losing the point I am trying to make.
BusinessPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

British Insurance Brokers' Association 2021 Seminar 6 Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Guests: Rob Anarfi , Global Head of Compliance, Beazley Group ; Sima Ruparelia Chief Actuary,. , Head of Culture, Lloyd's. The expert panel was made up of specialists from the insurance sector who are at the heart of diversity and inclusion (D&I) issues in the industry and have driven much change already. They each shared personal experiences and provided inspiring and thought-provoking views on what our sector is doing in relation to D&I, offering practical advice about the resources that are available to help all businesses, not just the large, to keep the industry moving forward.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Anxiety in the Workplace

The mental health of workers has worsened during the pandemic, according to Willis Towers Watson’s annual Best Practices in Health Care Employer Survey, with 92% of employees reporting some level of anxiety and 55% indicating a moderate or high degree of anxiety. Nearly 50% of employers are looking at enhancing...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Diversity in the Workplace: Accelerating Change in the Boardroom with Ursula Burns, Senior Adviser of Teneo & Former CEO of Xerox

Register for the program here. She was the first Black woman to be CEO of a Fortune 500 company when she was elevated to that role at Xerox in 2009. On Tuesday, May 18 at 12:00pm ET, Washington Post Live hosts Ursula Burns, currently a senior adviser at Teneo, to discuss ways companies can help facilitate greater gender and ethnic diversity in the boardroom.
Healthwolterskluwer.com

Equity equals quality: Improving diversity and inclusivity in clinical content

Failing to account for the differences among patients, such as race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, etc., can adversely affect diagnosis, treatment, and health outcomes. For clinicians to make the best possible care decisions for all their patients, they need guidance that is representative of the diverse patient populations they serve.
Minoritiesmit.edu

How corporate America can advance social justice and racial equity

In September of 2020, Citigroup calculated that two decades of discrimination against African Americans, starting in 2000, had cost the U.S. economy $16 trillion. The release of this figure came four months after the murder of George Floyd, amidst unprecedented social mobilization and unrest that began in the United States and spread around the world. Leaders from every sector of the economy grappled — and continue to grapple — with the implications of this moment. What must be done about racism, about gender disparities, about the grand, overarching question of equity?
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Five Virtual Ways To Cultivate And Nurture Your Network

By Nicole Smartt Serres, president of Star Staffing and best-selling author of "From Receptionist to Boss: Real-Life Advice for Getting Ahead at Work." If you want to be successful, networking is the difference between mediocre and big. Think of your network as a beautiful garden — one you need to weed, trim and prune in order to keep it healthy and vibrant. And like your garden, your network needs to be fed. You do that by exposing your peers to great ideas and bright thinkers. With these elements, every member of your network has the potential to bloom.
Charitiesthesunpapers.com

The Diversity & Equal Opportunity Network holds book drive

The Diversity & Equal Opportunity Network’s (DEON) first annual Book Drive is well under way. In less than a month, they have collected more than 200 books and over $750 in cash and gift card donations. DEON wishes to extend sincere thanks for the generosity and support shown throughout the community so far from all of the businesses, families, and individuals that have contributed to the goal of collecting at least 250 books to enhance the Evesham township school’s libraries.
ReligionCitrus County Chronicle

Pondering equality by the Creator

The Declaration of Independence says that we are all created equal, and that we are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Does this mean that the Creator ignored the rest of the world’s citizens, or does it mean that the Creator granted everyone the same rights?
Healthhcinnovationgroup.com

Advancing Diversity in Health IT and Informatics Leadership

When my firm is retained to start an executive search, clients always ask about our ability and track record related to providing a diverse slate of candidates. Often they are seeking greater gender and racial diversity in their hires, though more and more organizations are defining diversity broadly and striving to build teams with individuals of myriad backgrounds who think and act differently and challenge each other.