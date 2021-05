Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to take a month off during the middle of the season. COVID-19 changed those plans. Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth revealed that he tested positive for the virus three weeks ago and quarantined at his house in Dallas. He said that he was planning on playing the following week, at the Valspar Championship, where he won in 2015, but couldn’t because of the Tour protocols. Rather than rush back to competition last week at Quail Hollow, he decided to take an extra week off and return for the home game here at TPC Craig Ranch.