Ryan O'Connell

If you’re old enough to remember the popular 90s sitcom, Martin, then you probably have lots of hilarious memories of Carl Anthony Payne II. Although Carl’s career began nearly a decade before he was cast in Martin, the role of Cole Brown truly made him a star. During his time on the show, he proved that he had the talent and comedic timing to keep up with anyone and his character became a fan favorite. Once the show ended in 1997, though, many viewers lost track of Carl. The good news is that he hasn’t left the industry, and he still has a lot of great things going on. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Carl Anthony Payne II.