Crosby does it all to give Penguins series lead

As of May 8, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2020-21 regular season has officially come to close. This year has proven to be a trying one for multiple teams in the NHL who were battered by COVID-19 and its protocols, but the Penguins refused to fall victim to the difficult times. Through the course of the four-month, 56-game NHL season, adversity flooded the team’s locker room in every facet of the game, but they continued to bend rather than break. Not only did they exceed expectations and prove their worth to the NHL, but they managed to surpass franchise records and career milestones along the way. This post will reflect back on the Penguins’ regular season, their path to clinching first in the MassMutual East Division, and milestones that were notched during this difficult year.